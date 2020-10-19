Tarrant County moves forward on voter-funded $1.2 billion JPS improvement project

Tarrant County is one step closer to fulfilling the voter-funded $1.2 billion John Peter Smith Hospital improvement plan.

The commissioners have unanimously recommended program management firms Broaddus and Associates and LeVis Consulting Group to the hospital district’s board of managers.

The program manager will oversee the addition of a new behavioral and mental health hospital, four regional medical centers, an outpatient surgery center and increased bed space among other improvements. Contract negotiations could take up to six weeks before commissioners consider it for approval, county administrator G.K. Maenius said.

Tarrant County voters approved a $800 million bond for the $1.2 billion project in November 2018 with over 80% of the vote. It was the first bond requested for the hospital since 1985.

Maenius hopes the county doesn’t have to borrow all the money approved by voters. He said JPS has about $300 million in reserves that can be used for the project.

The bond package went to voters after Health Management Associates released a report in 2017 that highlighted the county’s health care needs. This included a focus on people who can’t afford to get health care elsewhere and a need for more mental health services and additional clinics.

JPS dipped into its reserves in May 2019 to acquire the 51,700-square-foot JPS Oncology and Infusion Center at 1450 Eighth Ave.

The center provides patients and their families with a nutritionist and psychological services for those struggling with the stress of fighting a disease. It also includes space for a surgical oncologist, a pharmacy and an office for the JPS Cancer Survivors Clinic, which was created three years ago and is one of only two facilities in Texas.

Broaddus and Associates is headquartered in Austin, but has an office in Arlington. LeVis is based in Arlington.

Broaddus and Associates oversaw the construction of the $74 million Tom Vandergriff Civil Courts Building, which opened in July 2018. LeVis has worked on renovating the Dallas County Records Building and Dallas Love Field.

County Judge Glen Whitley said the project was approved with the goal being to bring the care of the uninsured up to about the same level as those with insurance.

When the commissioners approved their recommendation on Sept. 29, commissioner Devan Allen said that picking a firm was not easy. This project will affect how accessible health care is for Tarrant County residents, she said.