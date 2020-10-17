A massive C-17 does a fly over during the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. In it’s 30th year the Alliance Air Show is billed as the 1st. Drive-in Air Show due to Covid-19. In the history of the air show they have never cancelled a weekend. There have been a couple of days cancelled due to inclement weather. Spectators viewed the show from their vehicles in the parking area. The sold out show sold more than 6000 parking spaces. The spaces which were the equivalent of three normal spaces allowed for social distancing. Spectators brought chairs, swings and anything else to make their experience more comfortable. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Special to the Star-Telegram

