Juvenile court associate judge gets fired while seeking a civil court judge’s seat

An associate judge with the Tarrant County Juvenile Court was fired Thursday.

Associate Judge William Shane Nolen was fired because of a rules violation, said State District Judge Alex Kim, who presides over the Tarrant County Juvenile Court. Kim did not specify what the violation was.

Nolen nor his attorney, Brent McMullen, could be reached for comment Friday.

The Tarrant County Juvenile Court, or 323rd District Court, where Nolen was associate judge, presides over child welfare and juvenile delinquency cases, according to its website.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Nolen is campaigning for the state district judge’s position in the 96th District Court in the March 2020 election, according to his Facebook page. Nolen filed a document with the Texas Ethics Commission in July designating his campaign treasurer.

Four other candidates have filed documents with the Ethics Commission designating campaign treasurers for the race for the 96th State District Court’s judge’s position currently held by R. H. Wallace.