Keller firefighters rescue worker from Home Depot roof who suffered electric shock

Keller firefighters rescue a man who suffered an electrical shock Tuesday morning on the roof of the Home Depot at the intersection of North Tarrant Parkway and Highway 377. He was airlifted via CareFlite to the Parkland Memorial Hospital Burn Center.

A contractor working on the roof of a Home Depot in Keller suffered an electrical shock Tuesday morning, and a team of firefighters using a basket attached to long ropes safely lowered him to the ground, authorities said.

The man, who was conscious on scene, was flown via CareFlite to the Parkland Memorial Hospital Burn Center, according to Keller Public Information Officer Rachel Reynolds. An update on his condition wasn’t available Tuesday morning, and his name has not been released.

Reynolds noted, though, that “in electrocution cases, there is always a concern for internal injuries.”

A call came in around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday that a contractor had been shocked on the roof of the Home Depot located on North Tarrant Parkway in Keller, she said. Keller Fire-Rescue teams, she said, used their “tactical expertise” to rescue the man.

Photos provided by the department show firefighters on the roof loading the man into a basket and closing Velcro flaps that seal him into the device. Firefighters on the ground can then be seen lowering him in the basket, which is attached to a series of ropes and pulleys.

He was put onto a stretcher and moved to a shopping center across North Tarrant Parkway, where CareFlite landed and transported him to Parkland, Reynolds said.

There wasn’t enough room in the Hope Depot parking lot for the helicopter, she said.