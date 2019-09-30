2 miniature horses killed after being hit by vehicles on highway, 11 others corralled

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Two miniature horses were killed Monday after they fell out of their trailer on Interstate 35E in Dallas County, but 11 other horses were rescued, authorities said.

The two were killed after they were hit by vehicles on the highway.

“The owner said they had stayed at a nearby hotel and someone must have unlocked the trailer during the night,” said Raul Reyna, a spokesman with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, in a Monday email. “The owner didn’t check it when he pulled out of the parking lot and the horses just started falling out.”

The incident began about 7:30 a.m. when Dallas police began receiving calls about several horses near Interstate 35E and Texas 183. A caller advised one horse had been hit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When police cars arrived, there were several horses throughout the area. the owner told authorities there were 13 horses, and all had gotten out.

Two horses were corralled in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn Suites at Interstate 35E and Commonwealth Drive in Dallas. Motorists also reported they had contained two others at Regal Row and Texas 183, blocking them in with their vehicles.

Reyna said the highway was temporarily shut down while the horses that were struck were moved.

Irving police advised they had horses at Texas 114 and Texas 183 and at the American Beverage Company.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation, Irving animal services and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office assisted in rounding up the horses.

By 8:43 a.m., the owner had possession of the last horse that had been rescued.