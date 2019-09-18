Be part of the ‘rEVolution’ on Saturday in North Texas for Drive Electric Week

Courtesy

An estimated 200 electric and hybrid electric vehicles of all makes and models will converge Saturday in Irving for National Drive Electric Week.

The annual event is like an electric-only car show where vehicle owners can talk with each other while those curious about EVs are invited to ask questions and even take test drives with the owners.

The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DART bus station, 5601 Riverside Parkway, Irving.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments set a goal of having 200 electric vehicles, making it the largest electric vehicle event in Texas and one of the largest in the country outside California, said Kenneth Bergstrom, communications coordinator for NCTCOG.

“We get a lot of people who sign up in the last four or five days,” Bergstrom said.

The tag line for the event is “Join the rEVolution.” The event provides a no-pressure atmosphere for people to talk to vehicle owners about what it’s really like to own an electric vehicle in Texas.

“It’s less about introducing them to EVs for the first time and more about getting those in-depth questions answered,” Bergstrom said.

There will also be several environmentally friendly vendors and a few car dealerships will be on-hand, though Bergstrom said they are there to answer questions, not push a sale.

In previous years, the event has been hosted at Grapevine Mills Mall but Bergstrom said they wanted to partner with Dallas Area Rapid Transit. Attendees who aren’t bringing an electric vehicle have the option of taking the bus or the Orange Line, via Irving Convention Center Station about a half-mile away, to the event.

“You have the option of coming to our event with no emissions,” Bergstrom said.

The Winston School in Dallas is scheduled to bring a student-built solar car show off. A few electric motorcycles are scheduled to be in attendance, too.

National Drive Electric Week

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 5601 Riverside Parkway, Irving

Admission: Free