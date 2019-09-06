Grapevine officer killed in the line of duty to be honored at Saturday church service

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

An event to honor a Grapevine police officer who died when he was struck by a vehicle as he stood outdoors 15 years ago is planned for Saturday at a Southlake church.

Officer Darren Medlin’s widow and daughters are to attend the service at Gateway Church. A video that describes their lives since his death will be shown.

Medlin and other police and firefighters will be honored as part of the church’s Patriot Day weekend service.

Medlin, a four-year police veteran, was killed on June 12, 2004, as he stood beside a vehicle that he had stopped on Texas 121. He was struck by another vehicle and thrown about 50 yards.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Roy Adams Jr. of Bedford was convicted of intoxication manslaughter and sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.

Medlin, who was 34, was the first Grapevine officer killed on duty since the department was formed in 1956.

The church is at 700 Blessed Way in Southlake. The service is at 4 p.m. and a reception is at 5:10 p.m.