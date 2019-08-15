Grapevine teen’s death ruled a suicide by Tarrant County, Fort Worth investigators

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Tarrant County officials have ruled that an 18-year-old Grapevine man found inside a vehicle died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police found the teen dead inside a white Toyota that was parked on a dead-end street in the woods in the 3100 block of House Anderson Road in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth officers found the vehicle on the night of July 31, the police call log shows. It appeared the body had been inside the car for quite some time, and homicide detectives were called to investigate, police said.