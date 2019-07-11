Prosecutors: Ex-cop Amber Guyger can get fair murder trial in Dallas

Amber Gugyer indicted on murder charge in shooting death of Botham Jean Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced the grand jury has handed up an indictment of murder against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in the shooting death of Botham Jean. His family was present for the announcement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced the grand jury has handed up an indictment of murder against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in the shooting death of Botham Jean. His family was present for the announcement.

Prosecutors have objected to a former Dallas police officer’s request to change the location of her upcoming murder trial in the fatal shooting of a neighbor in his own apartment.

A lawyer for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office filed an objection Wednesday to moving Amber Guyger’s trial in the killing of Botham Jean to another county. The response came two days after Guyger’s attorneys argued in a court filing that “prejudicial” media coverage makes it impossible to find an unbiased jury in Dallas County.

Prosecutors contend that the 30-year-old Guyger can get a fair trial in Dallas County. They have asked the court to hold a hearing on whether the case’s publicity has contaminated the potential jury pool and to delay ruling on the relocation request until after potential jurors are questioned.

The trial is scheduled to begin in September.

Guyger has said that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own when she got home after an extended day at work on Sept. 6, 2018, according to Dallas police. Guyger was off-duty but still in uniform when she shot Jean, who she believed was a burglar, police said.