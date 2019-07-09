It could feel as hot as 111 in Tarrant County Tuesday; heat advisory in effect

Heat index values are forecast to exceed 100 degrees across the region Tuesday with high temperatures and humidity, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. A heat advisory is in effect. Courtesy of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth

It could feel as hot as 111 degrees in parts of the region Tuesday as a heat advisory is in effect, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The highs in Tarrant County are predicted to be in the upper 90s, according to the weather service, but it could feel hotter with the relative humidity in the air. Heat index values could reportedly be as high as 111 degrees.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Eric Martello, a senior meteorologist with the weather service, said the humidity has been higher all summer due to increased rainfall. And on Tuesday, he said, there will be high pressure aloft in the atmosphere, causing temperatures to reach the mid-to-upper 90s.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity can be dangerous, he said. Anyone spending time outside, he said, should wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks and drink fluids.

“First and foremost,” he said, “stay hydrated with water or water-based drinks.”

The weather service also advises people to never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles and to limit strenuous outdoor activities. People working on job sites should stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as they can, according to the weather service.

The above-average heat is expected to last into Wednesday. Highs across the region could reach the upper 90s and heat index readings could reach 108 degrees, according to the weather service.

The weather service on Twitter said a weak cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, and there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with some of them having the potential to be strong. Martello said “we could see a little bit of a break” from the intense heat at this time.

Highs on Thursday, however, are still expected to be in the mid-90s across the region and it could feel as hot as 105, according to the weather service.

The highs on Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the mid-90s, according to the weather service. The highs on Sunday and Monday are forecast to be in the lower 90s.