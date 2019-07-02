9-1-1 available again after AT&T service outage: Local agencies

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Local AT&T customers can dial 9-1-1 to reach law enforcement once again after agencies reported a nationwide service outage was impacting people’s ability to dial 911.

AT&T had been experiencing a nationwide service outage that left people unable to get through to 9-1-1 on a cell phone powered by AT&T, the North Richland Hills Fire Department tweeted Tuesday morning. That message, according to the department, came from Tarrant County 9-1-1.





The outages were only affecting cell phones, not landlines, according to the tweet. Various departments impacted by the outage shared how people could get in contact with them, providing additional phone numbers and other methods of communication.

Agencies tweeted around 8:15 a.m. the issue has been resolved.