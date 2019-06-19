Boyd teen killed in Parker County single-vehicle crash

Paul J. Mansmann, of Boyd, died Tuesday evening after his vehicle left a roadway near Azle in Parker County and landed in a creek bed, according to DPS. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Star-Telegram file

A Boyd teenager died Tuesday evening after his vehicle left a roadway near Azle in Parker County and wound up in a creek bed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Paul J. Mansmann, 18, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, DPS said. DPS Troopers reportedly responded to a report of a fatal crash on Church Road at around 5:05 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated a 2013 Toyota Corolla was heading north on Church Road near Twin Creek Road and left the roadway on the right side, DPS said. The reason the vehicle left the roadway wasn’t immediately clear.

The vehicle slammed through a pipe guardrail, DPS said, and fell down into a creek bed. The vehicle rolled onto its driver’s side and came to a stop, DPS said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DPS is investigating the single-vehicle crash.