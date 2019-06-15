Tarrant County sergeant likely died of pulmonary embolism, medical examiners say

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Shepherd. Courtesy of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Shepherd died from a pulmonary embolism, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

The embolism likely caused Shepherd to fall outside his car, which explained the previously reported significant head injuries, authorities said. The findings were announced by the sheriff’s office at a press conference Saturday.

Shepherd was a 19-year veteran of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Detention Bureau.

Three local law enforcement officers, including Shepherd, have died within a roughly one-week period. Officer A.J. Castaneda of the Grand Prairie Police Department was killed last week when he was struck while running radar, and North Richland Hills police announced Saturday that 25-year-old officer Caleb Rainey died. His cause of death was unknown, police said, but he had been ill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.