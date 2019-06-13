Local

Livestream of funeral for Grand Prairie Police Officer AJ Castaneda

Grand Prairie Officer Albert Castaneda was killed Friday after he was hit by a vehicle.
Grand Prairie Officer Albert Castaneda was killed Friday after he was hit by a vehicle. Courtesy: Grand Prairie police

The funeral for Grand Prairie Police Officer AJ Castaneda is being held today at The Potter’s House in Dallas.

Here is an embed of the livestream video:

