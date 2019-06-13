Local
Livestream of funeral for Grand Prairie Police Officer AJ Castaneda
The funeral for Grand Prairie Police Officer AJ Castaneda is being held today at The Potter’s House in Dallas.
Here is an embed of the livestream video:
