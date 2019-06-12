Video shows Fort Worth fire truck in sinkhole after water main break

Fire truck falls into sinkhole after water-main break A fire truck in Fort Worth had to be towed out of a sinkhole after a water-main broke at Kentwood and Canterbury in Fort Worth, TX. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire truck in Fort Worth had to be towed out of a sinkhole after a water-main broke at Kentwood and Canterbury in Fort Worth, TX.

Just a few months after moving into their new home, the Flores family had to deal with potential flooding, a cracked driveway, and one of them nearly falling into a sinkhole while driving all in one day.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Fort Worth Fire Department received a call that a water main broke in the 1600 block of Kentwood Place on the city’s east side. A few minutes later, a fire truck responding to the call fell into a sinkhole in front of the Flores house.

Just before that, Jared Flores drove past the scene twice, once while returning home to help his parents move items to prevent water damage and again after the fire department asked him to move his car farther from the water main.

“They just sunk. I saw the expression on the driver’s face in shock,” Flores said.

Besides the cracked driveway, Flores says the water only damaged a few unpacked boxes in the garage.

A tow truck was able to remove the fire truck and no one was injured in the incident.