This Texas church isn’t going anywhere

Church on the Slab receives money to stay open Church on the Slab members learn the church will be able to pay the title company to keep it open at its location. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Church on the Slab members learn the church will be able to pay the title company to keep it open at its location.

Fort Worth’s “forgotten people” now have a place to call their own.

On Friday, The Church on the Slab became the official owner of the property at 1009 Arizona Avenue which is near Interstate 35 and Rosedale where the homeless often gather.

“I am in awe; I am elated, and I am praising God. There are just so many emotions right now,” said Cherryll Wallace, who is pastor of the church.

Thanks to an anonymous donor who gave most of his retirement savings to the Church on the Slab, the church can move forward with its mission of serving the homeless.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Earlier this spring, the future was uncertain for the congregation when the former property owner told Wallace that the church would have to move out shortly after Easter.

Wallace said at the time that she would not fight but was determined to take a stand.

“I knew that I was to take that stand. I knew I wasn’t moving anything out of there,” she said.

Wallace said the next step is to repair the parking lot and to install heating and air conditioning.

She said volunteers such as firefighters from the nearby fire station on Rosedale are spending time at the church and are wanting to help with the work that needs to be done.

The church also wants to say thank you to the community, and Wallace said that there are plans for a July 4 celebration.

“It is all so overwhelming right now; it is a miracle,” Wallace said, now that the church does not have to move.