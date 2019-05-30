Pilot walks away from hard landing in pond near Cleburne after having engine trouble

Pilot walks away uninjured after emergency landing in field north of Cleburne Johnson County Emergency Management

A pilot walked away without any serious injury after an emergency landing north of Cleburne on Thursday.

The pilot took off from Arlington Municipal Airport in a single-engine Lancair LC-41 but detected an oil pressure problem once he was airborne, according to authorities.

The pilot declared mayday due to the loss of oil pressure and a loss of engine power and attempted a landing at Cleburne Airport, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said.

After seeing the plane was not going to be able to make it to the airport, the pilot attempted to make a landing in a field near East Industrial Boulevard and U.S. 174, according to authorities.

The aircraft hit some trees during the emergency landing attempt and came to rest in a small stock pond about four miles northeast of Cleburne Airport, the statement said.

The pilot was unhurt, according to the Johnson County office of emergency management.

Single engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing north of Cleburne (location on map) Pilot was a male and sustained no injuries. pic.twitter.com/V74gXSfhSg — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) May 30, 2019