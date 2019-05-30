Local
Pilot walks away from hard landing in pond near Cleburne after having engine trouble
A pilot walked away without any serious injury after an emergency landing north of Cleburne on Thursday.
The pilot took off from Arlington Municipal Airport in a single-engine Lancair LC-41 but detected an oil pressure problem once he was airborne, according to authorities.
The pilot declared mayday due to the loss of oil pressure and a loss of engine power and attempted a landing at Cleburne Airport, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said.
After seeing the plane was not going to be able to make it to the airport, the pilot attempted to make a landing in a field near East Industrial Boulevard and U.S. 174, according to authorities.
The aircraft hit some trees during the emergency landing attempt and came to rest in a small stock pond about four miles northeast of Cleburne Airport, the statement said.
The pilot was unhurt, according to the Johnson County office of emergency management.
