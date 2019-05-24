Troopers eying drunk drivers, speed limit, seat belts for Memorial Day weekend

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has joined law enforcement efforts across the state focused on driving crimes this Memorial Day weekend.

Troopers will be looking for intoxicated drivers and motorists violating speed limit, seat belt and other traffic laws.

During Memorial Day weekend in 2017, DPS troopers issued about 60,000 citations and warnings, including more than 1,000 seat belt and child safety restraint tickets, the agency said. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 372 drunken driving arrests, 251 fugitive arrests and 190 felony arrests.

“Memorial Day pays tribute to those who have given their lives to serve and protect our country, and what better way to honor them than to protect your fellow drivers by making safety a priority every time you get behind the wheel,” DPS Director Steven McCraw wrote in a statement.

Drivers should make alternate travel plans if they are drinking alcohol, and slow down, especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas, the department said.