Italian restaurant a total loss in Colleyville fire
An Italian restaurant in Colleyville burned down during a fire Thursday afternoon.
Ruggeri’s Italian Restaurant caught fire at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, city manager assistant Christine Johnson said. The building at 35 Village Lane may be a total loss, she said.
Everyone got out of the building safely, and firefighters were working on putting out the fire, Johnson said.
Keller, Hurst, Grapevine, Southlake, Bedford and North Richland Hills fire departments were also on scene.
Corey Ramsey posted on Facebook that he and his brother were on the roof of their office, which is in the same building as Ruggeri’s, when they smelled smoke. Five minutes after they got out of the building, the roof collapsed, he said in the post.
The restaurant opened in July 2003.
