Mansfield student stabbed in face with scissors, another student faces charge

A Mansfield, Texas student was stabbed in the face during an assault at a middle school earlier this week, according to news reports.

A 13-year-old student was stabbed in the face with scissors earlier this week after a fight with another student at a Mansfield middle school, according to school officials and news reports.

The injured girl is a seventh-grader at Rogene Worley Middle School and remained in a local hospital with serious injuries, according to KDFW-TV

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and faces a charge of delinquent conduct/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the television station reported.

No other injuries were reported.

Police and school officials did not release a motive for the stabbing.

The stabbing occurred Monday afternoon during dismissal time at the school, 500 Pleasant Ridge Drive in Mansfield, according to a statement released by Mansfield school officials

School staff and Mansfield school district police responded to the scene. School police referred all questions to Mansfield school officials, who said details about the students involved cannot be released due to privacy laws.

“Incidents of this nature are taken very seriously,” according to a statement released by Mansfield school district officials. “The appropriate consequences will be given to anyone and everyone involved in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

