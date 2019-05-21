Interim Fort Worth police chief says that he needs to, wants to, mend city’s rifts

Fort Worth city officials talk about decision to fire police chief Fort Worth officials discuss Washington D.C. incident and moving forward after firing Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth officials discuss Washington D.C. incident and moving forward after firing Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

The man appointed to lead the Fort Worth Police Department after the forced departure of its police chief has worked for the department since 1992.

It has been one of the loves of his life, said new interim police chief Edwin Kraus.

Kraus was executive assistant police chief until Monday, when City Manager David Cooke fired the now former police chief, Joel Fitzgerald.

Kraus said he is leaning toward pursuing the chief’s position permanently but, “I’m waiting to see what David’s [Cooke’s] vision is for the police department and trying to see if that aligns with my vision.”

Cooke said he anticipates hiring a search firm and conducting a nationwide search to fill the police chief position, but also said he would like the city to have a cooling-off period so that things can “settle.”

Kraus said he will continue to push the department to engage in youth outreach with the sports and reading programs established by Fitzgerald, as well as the procedural justice initiative Fitzgerald was pursuing. Those efforts have positioned Fort Worth for future progress, Kraus said.

But his immediate goal is to visit and get input from officers in the field and residents and discuss where the department goes in the future.

“There’s some hurting in the department and the community,” Kraus said. “I want to mend those rifts.”

Kraus has served as an officer, detective and sergeant in several units within the patrol bureau, according to his biography on the city’s website.

Kraus’ command experience includes assignments as a neighborhood policing district lieutenant, a patrol division captain, commander of the training division and deputy chief over the investigative and support command.

Kraus led the patrol bureau as the executive assistant police chief.

The patrol officers are where Kraus said he should put his emphasis.