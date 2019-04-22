Mansfield is getting a bakery that caters to dogs, and it’s just as adorable as it sounds

Mutts Canine Cantina in Fort Worth appeals to dog owners Star-Telegram food guy Robert Philpot and his dog, Oliver, preview the new Mutts Canine Cantina, a combination wine and beer garden with light bites, a dog-friendly patio and an off-leash dog park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram food guy Robert Philpot and his dog, Oliver, preview the new Mutts Canine Cantina, a combination wine and beer garden with light bites, a dog-friendly patio and an off-leash dog park.

Depending on your outlook in life, the words “dog bakery” can either elicit a reaction of horror or excitement.

In this case, dog bakery means a good thing. Three Dog Bakery, the company that offers fresh-baked, all-natural dog treats for your canine bestie, is opening a location in Mansfield. Located at 3300 E. Broad St. in Mansfield’s Broad Street Commons, Three Dog Bakery will take up a 1,627 square-foot retail footprint (or pawprint).

Three Dog Bakery offers a variety of sweet treats for your doggo, including a Doggy Froggy Pupcake, a wheat-based treat in the shape of a cupcake decorated to look like a frog. There are also a variety of cookies decorated to look like baseballs or basketballs.

According to its website, Three Dog Bakery uses whole ingredients that are safe for dogs to eat. And obviously dogs are welcome inside the bakery, where toys, rawhides and treat samples are available for pupper perusal.

The Mansfield location will be the sixth Three Dog Bakery in the DFW area. There are currently locations in Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Southlake and Plano.