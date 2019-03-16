Local

Drivers compete for glory in the 2nd annual Beer Keg Race

By Amanda McCoy

March 16, 2019 08:34 AM

‘Grab your children, save yourself.’ Beer keg races return to downtown Mansfield

The 2nd annual Beer Keg Race took over Main Street in Mansfield as part of the St. Patrick's Day festivities. The event was just one of the weekend long World's Only St. Paddy's Pickle Parade and Palooza.
The rules for the 2nd annual Beer Keg Race in Mansfield were fairly simple. Attach a beer keg to some sort of motorized vehicle and see who goes the fastest.

“Oh it’s like no other,” said Gary Prewit, one of seven racers that competed. “We’re right here on Main Street in beautiful downtown Mansfield with everyone around us.”

The race is part of the weekend-long World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza for the community. “The whole thing is to be entertaining and not die,” said Pickle Queen Amanda Kowalski of the beer keg race.

