Drivers compete for glory in the 2nd annual Beer Keg Race

The rules for the 2nd annual Beer Keg Race in Mansfield were fairly simple. Attach a beer keg to some sort of motorized vehicle and see who goes the fastest.
“Oh it’s like no other,” said Gary Prewit, one of seven racers that competed. “We’re right here on Main Street in beautiful downtown Mansfield with everyone around us.”
The race is part of the weekend-long World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza for the community. “The whole thing is to be entertaining and not die,” said Pickle Queen Amanda Kowalski of the beer keg race.
