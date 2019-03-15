Local

Man in critical condition after crashing into church in Fort Worth

By Kaley Johnson

March 15, 2019 03:15 PM

A man was in critical condition after crashing into a church in south Fort Worth Friday afternoon.

The man drove his pick-up truck into a church in the 3800 block of Kimberly Lane at a bout 2:30 p.m., the Fort Worth fire department said. The man, who is in his mid to late 50s, had to be pulled from the car and was taken to a hospital.

A bystander also had minor injuries.

Police were investigating the crash.

This is an ongoing story. Check back in for more information.

