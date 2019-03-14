Azle teen dies after tragic skydiving accident the day before his 18th birthday

A 17-year-old from Azle was killed in a skydiving accident Sunday in Colorado.

Dayton Bryant was skydiving to celebrate his upcoming 18th birthday in Fremont County, Colorado, Fox 31 News in Denver reported, when something went wrong.

Dayton was found in a field near Penrose, about 90 miles south of Denver, after skydiving at High Sky Adventures, NBCDFW reported. The chief deputy for the Freemont County coroner ruled Dayton’s death as an accident. It was his first time skydiving.

On Facebook, friends and family posted about Dayton, remembering his passion for playing the tuba in Azle High School’s marching band and his love for his parents.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Donovan Burkett, who said in a post he was Dayton’s pastor, said the teen “was a sharp young man with a bright future.”

Dayton was part of the Cavaliers Drum & Bugle Corps, which posted on Facebook Sunday in regards to Dayton’s death.

“Dayton was a valued member of The Cavaliers Tuba section whose time with us was far too short,” Michael Vaughn, Corps Director, said in the post. “As he prepared for the 2019 season, he shared this bit of advice with prospective Cavaliers: ‘Be hungry, fight for your spot, and don’t apologize. Be fearless and dare to dream.’ The Cavaliers are honored to play a part in Dayton’s dream. His tragic passing has left a void in our hearts.”

The teen was also a drum major with The Guardians Drum & Bugle Corps.

“Dayton was an incredible young man who inspired many of our former and current members and showed them what it meant to be in a drum corps,” the group posted on Facebook.

Azle High School will have grief counselors on campus for students when they return for spring break, Fox News 4 reported.