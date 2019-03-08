Local

Burleson hires Denton administrator as its city manager

By Elizabeth Campbell

March 08, 2019 11:05 AM

The Burleson City Council has voted unanimously to hire Bryan Langley as its city manager.

Langley, who is the deputy city manager and chief operating officer in Denton, will start in April.

Mayor Ken Shetter said in a written statement that Langley exhibited an outstanding command of city government and the issues facing Burleson.

“Bryan is going to be a great fit and I know the community will quickly see why the City Council has such confidence in him,” he said.

Langley replaces Dale Cheatham, who retired in February. He has also worked in Dallas and Addison.

