County judge granted $27,000 in raises to girlfriend working in office, report says

A former Parker County judge hired and gave raises to a woman he was having a romantic relationship with while he was in office, according to a public reprimand released Tuesday by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Mark Riley was reprimanded by the commission for having a sexual relationship with an employee following an investigation that began in December 2017 and ended in February 2019.

The investigation started when someone made a confidential complaint that Riley hired a woman he was in a relationship with instead of more qualified candidates. They began a quid pro quo relationship where the woman would receive unmerited raises and promotions, according to the commission’s report.

Multiple Parker County employees confirmed Riley’s relationship with the woman to the commission. The commission sent Riley a set of written questions about the investigation, but he did not respond, according to the report.

“The commission finds that Judge Riley’s failure to cooperate with its investigation is an enhancing factor in making this determination,” the report stated.

The commission’s report also references a Weatherford Democrat article published Dec. 19, 2017 detailing Riley’s relationship with the woman. According to the Democrat, the woman was hired in November 2013 as an office manager making about $33,000 per year.

In her first year, the woman received three raises. She was later promoted, receiving $27,000 more than her initial salary to make $60,000. She then resigned and filed an unemployment benefits claim, according to the Weatherford Democrat.

In March 2018, Riley, who became a Parker County judge in 1998, lost re-election to Mayor Pat Deen. He resigned in September 2018, two months before his term ended.