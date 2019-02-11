Local

This Tarrant County city is the latest to ban smoking in public places

By Elizabeth Campbell

February 11, 2019 05:22 PM

Saginaw is the latest area city to ban smoking in public.
Saginaw is the latest area city to ban smoking in public. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram archives
Saginaw is the latest area city to ban smoking in public. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram archives

Saginaw is going smoke-free.

The City Council voted Feb. 5 to ban smoking in public places, which includes restaurants, patios and businesses.

“This is a huge step forward. We have to address the health issues,” Mayor Todd Flippo said.

City manager Gabe Reaume said Saginaw is growing rapidly, and expectations are changing, which is why the council enacted the smoking ban.

“People are coming here and expect to find smoke-free places,” he said.

Smoking will still be allowed in hotel rooms, bars, tobacco shops and private clubs.

Two restaurants were allowing smoking before the ban: Texas Pit Barbecue and Eagle View Bar & Grill, according to Reaume. The businesses have 90 days to apply for permits if they want to continue to allow smoking.

“We did this to soften the blow,” he said.

Fort Worth extended its ban to bars and bingo parlors in March 2018. Arlington adopted a ban in 2017.

The council may vote Tuesday night on new rules to ban smoking in public parks and on sidewalks. The ban would include e-cigs. If passed, it will go into effect in 90 days.

By

Elizabeth Campbell

With my guide dog Barbara, I keep tabs on growth, economic development and other issues in Northeast Tarrant cities and other communities near Fort Worth. I’ve been a reporter at the Star-Telegram for 34 years.

  Comments  