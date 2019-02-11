This Tarrant County city is the latest to ban smoking in public places

Saginaw is going smoke-free.
The City Council voted Feb. 5 to ban smoking in public places, which includes restaurants, patios and businesses.
“This is a huge step forward. We have to address the health issues,” Mayor Todd Flippo said.
City manager Gabe Reaume said Saginaw is growing rapidly, and expectations are changing, which is why the council enacted the smoking ban.
“People are coming here and expect to find smoke-free places,” he said.
Smoking will still be allowed in hotel rooms, bars, tobacco shops and private clubs.
Two restaurants were allowing smoking before the ban: Texas Pit Barbecue and Eagle View Bar & Grill, according to Reaume. The businesses have 90 days to apply for permits if they want to continue to allow smoking.
“We did this to soften the blow,” he said.
Fort Worth extended its ban to bars and bingo parlors in March 2018. Arlington adopted a ban in 2017.
