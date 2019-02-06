Arlington breaks ground on long-awaited community recreation center

After 19 years of planning, the Southeast Arlington Recreation Center broke ground last week, starting the year-and-a-half long construction process.
Sundt Construction, the contractor on the project, said the center will be 36,000 square feet at 1100 Mansfield Webb Road, next to the Webb Community Park. It will include a gymnasium, fitness and weights area, aerobics and dance studio and classrooms and childcare space over two floors. The project is slated for completion in the summer of 2020.
“The facility is going to set a great standard here in southeast Arlington,” said Mayor Jeff Williams in a news release. “This is not only going to look great, but it is going to be an incredibly well-functioning facility that provides all kinds of opportunities here.”
In 2004, the city identified a recreation center in southeast Arlington as a community need in its Park, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. Money for the center came from the 2014 bond program, and the Arlington City Council approved $22.2 million for the project at its meeting on Jan. 29.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
“The much-anticipated Southeast Arlington Recreation Center will reflect the ideals of a community striving to live the American dream,” said Peggy James, the chair of the Parks and Recreation board, in a news release. “Equal opportunity and greater access to excellent recreation programs and events will reinforce a genuine sense of community in southeast Arlington.”
Comments