Local

Update: Grapevine highway reopened after 12-vehicle wreck

By Nichole Manna

December 26, 2018 09:44 AM

TXDOT camera
TXDOT camera
GRAPEVINE

Update 10:05 a.m.: The Grapevine Police Department said the highway has reopened. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Original Story:

Highway 121 Southbound at Interstate 635 in Grapevine is completely shut down as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and the Grapevine Fire Department are working a 12-vehicle accident, the fire department said.

Multiple ambulances responded to the wreck and there are five people with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said on Twitter.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

dallas

crime

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  