Update: Grapevine highway reopened after 12-vehicle wreck

Update 10:05 a.m.: The Grapevine Police Department said the highway has reopened. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Original Story:
Highway 121 Southbound at Interstate 635 in Grapevine is completely shut down as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police and the Grapevine Fire Department are working a 12-vehicle accident, the fire department said.
Multiple ambulances responded to the wreck and there are five people with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said on Twitter.
