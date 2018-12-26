Update: Grapevine highway reopened after 12-vehicle wreck

Update 10:05 a.m.: The Grapevine Police Department said the highway has reopened. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Original Story:

Highway 121 Southbound at Interstate 635 in Grapevine is completely shut down as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and the Grapevine Fire Department are working a 12-vehicle accident, the fire department said.

Multiple ambulances responded to the wreck and there are five people with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said on Twitter.