Some Tarrant County Republicans are calling to remove a GOP official for his religion
Some Republicans who say it’s time they take “our party back” are pushing to remove a Tarrant County GOP official because he’s Muslim. Posts on social media are calling for Dr. Shahid Shafi to be removed from vice chair of the local Republican party
Cellphone video from a neighbor shows a North Texas man being dragged away by Lewisville police after the man was shot by a Good Samaritan for allegedly beating and stabbing his small child to death on Sunday afternoon.
A video created by Marcus High school received internet backlash after a student posted it on Twitter. The video has been criticized for the school's choice to feature only girls and music lyrics stating "Live fast, die young bad girls do it well."
Clear the Shelter Day in Fort Worth will actually run on Monday. The shelter had 600 animals in residence, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday had adopted 189. The four dogs pictured in this video need a home and may still be there.
The Robinson Chirinos and Martin Perez Foundations donated 1,200 backpacks filled with school supplies that were distributed at the Back to School Outreach event at Refuge Church in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
Families pick out school supplies during the annual Back to School Fiesta in Fort Worth, TX, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The event is hosted by Hispano Exito and gives backpacks and school supplies to families in need before the start of school.
Balch Springs police officer Tyler Gross goes over body camera footage during his testimony at Roy Oliver's trial. The footage shows the moments leading up to the police shooting death of Jordan Edwards.
Huma-Faith provides shelter to mostly Muslim homeless people in Fort Worth. Baquee Sabur, the founder, explains that the reason they get so little support has to do with a lack of understanding of what causes homelessness.
Fort Worth police officer Xavier Serrano talks to reporters on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, during his first week back on the job after he was shot five times while responding to a call regarding a suicide attempt on Sept. 16, 2016.