Electric vehicle charging company receives grant to build factory in east Arlington

Electric vehicle charging company Wallbox will receive grants from Arlington city government to build its first North American plant in the Great Southwest Industrial District.

Arlington leaders granted Wallbox, a global electric vehicle charging manufacturer, incentives to build a 129,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in Arlington.

The Barcelona-based company will receive a grant annually between 2023 and 2029 equal to 80% of its property taxes collected by the city to build its facility at 2240 Forum Drive in the Great Southwest Industrial District.

The city will also waive Wallbox’s building permit fees for property improvements and redevelopment. In return, the company must create and maintain 200 new jobs during the agreement. The majority of the new jobs created must pay at or above the median wage in Tarrant County.

Wallbox’s Arlington location also must add at least $20 million in taxable value by 2025 and reach $30 million by 2028.

Arlington city government expects Wallbox to save about $160,000 per year, not including the fee waivers, and the city expects to make $90,000 in new tax revenue during the agreement term. The company expects to spend $70 million on improvements.

The international company chose Arlington as the home for its North American manufacturing hub for its position between the East and West coasts and access to major highways and cities. The company’s expansion comes as President Joe Biden’s administration pushes for electric cars to account for half of all new car sales by 2030.

Bruce Payne, Arlington’s economic development director, said Arlington beat out a Nevada city for the factory.

“Ultimately, they chose Texas and ultimately, they chose Arlington,” Payne said.

Council unanimously approved the proposal Tuesday evening.

The company, founded in 2015, houses two manufacturing plants in Europe and one in China, and opened its first U.S. office in San Francisco two years ago.

Production in Arlington could start by next June, according to the Sept. 1 announcement, and will initially produce at-home chargers. By the first half of 2023, the company expects to produce its DC birdirectional charger and public-use DC fast charger supernova.

Wallbox opened job applications for a plant director and supply chain director, according to the company website.