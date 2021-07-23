Arlington

60-year-old Fort Worth man drowns in Arlington swimming pool, authorities say

A 60-year-old Fort Worth man drowned in a swimming pool on Wednesday.

Arlington police officers were dispatched about 2:10 p.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Havenwood Drive, where the man was found, unresponsive, in the pool.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the man worked for a pool maintenance company and was at the home doing work on the pool when he was found in the water by the homeowners.

No foul play was suspected.

The man who died was identified as Michael Pippi by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials ruled his death an accident.

