Theatre Arlington is setting the stage for extensive renovations before 2022 season

Theatre Arlington at 305 W. Main St. will undergo its largest renovation in the theater’s history.

Staff with the nonprofit theater announced Friday afternoon they have tapped LBL Architects and RJM Contractors for the project, which is expected to wrap up in December or early 2022.

Outdoor improvements include a new exterior, expanded entryway, new box office, expanded lobby and a concessions and bar area. The theater will also get a new stage, seats, dressing rooms and classrooms, as well as state-of-the-art lights and expanded backstage wing space.

The theater’s education building will gain an updated rehearsal hall and meeting spaces, as well as improvements on three of its current classrooms.

The improvements mark the theater’s largest renovation to date, according to the organization’s press release.

“As the oldest architectural firm in Arlington, we have worked with many of the mainstay organizations in the city and we are very appreciative to be working with Theatre Arlington,” LBL principal architect Tom McCarty said in a statement. “They have tirelessly served our citizens for decades, and we are excited to help improve their facilities so they can continue to bring great live performances to the public and showcase the talented youth and professionals in our community.”

Theatre Arlington received a $2 million grant from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, a public charity that funds community projects. The group has raised 78% of the additional $1 million required for the project, according to the press release.

The theater has occupied the old Kier Lumberyard building at 305 W. Main St. since 1991. The 48-year-old organization is one of the largest semi-professional nonprofit theaters in the southwest United States, according to the press release.