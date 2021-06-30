Police, DPS issue Silver Alert in search for 70-year-old missing Arlington man

The Arlington Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find 70-year-old Andrew Cole, who was reported missing by a caretaker about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert in the search for Cole.

Cole has a diagnosed impaired mental condition and meets the state requirements for a Silver Alert to be activated, Arlington police said.

He was last seen Wednesday morning walking away from his apartment in the 1100 block of East Lamar Boulevard.

Cole is described as a Black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 130 pounds, mostly bald with some gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black “Dallas” baseball cap, black thermal long-sleeve shirt, and gray sweatpants. It is believed he is on foot.

Anyone with information about his location should call 911 immediately.