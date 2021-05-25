Thousands of gallons of sewage spill near Lake Arlington because of heavy rain

Heavy rain in the area resulted in thousands of gallons of sewage overflow near Lake Arlington, the city of Fort Worth reported on Tuesday. Star-Telegram file photo

Heavy rain in the area resulted in thousands of gallons of sewage overflow near Lake Arlington, the city of Fort Worth reported on Tuesday.

The spill, which occurred Monday evening at the 5600 block of Kaltenbrun Road, produced about 2,450 gallons of overflow and may have affected the nearby lake, according to the city’s report.

Fort Worth’s drinking water is not affected by the overflow, but residents should avoid waste material, soil or water in the area that was potentially affected by the spill.

People using private drinking water supply wells within half a mile of the spill site or a potentially affected area should only use water that has been distilled or boiled for at least one minute for drinking, cooking, bathing or tooth brushing.

Rainwater entered the sewage system through cracks in the city’s lines or through cracks in private plumbing lines, according to the report.