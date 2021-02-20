Arlington lifts boil water advisory after three days, city officials announce

Arlington residents no longer have to boil their water before use, city officials announced Saturday morning.

Arlington Water Utilities’ reported that all 22 tap water samples collected from sites across the city met the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, according to a city press release. The city-wide boil water advisory was first announced Wednesday because large demand saw water pressure drop in the city’s distribution system.

The initial advisory also included residents in Dalworthington Gardens but did not affect those in Pantego. Kennedale, which recently entered an agreement with Arlington Water Utilities to operate the city’s water service, was also under a boil water advisory. Dalworthington Gardens is still under advisory while Kennendale is not.

Arlington city officials advise those that haven’t been home or have damaged plumbing to flush their faucets. To flush, turn on the cold water tap and run the water for about two minutes. Begin with the faucet that is highest in your home or building and then open other faucets one at a time from the highest floor to the lowest.