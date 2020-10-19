These five Arlington police chief finalists will take your questions during a forum

Arlington’s police chief search is down to five candidates, city officials announced Monday.

After rounds of internal, regional and community panels, city employees and stakeholders tapped three Arlington officers and two out-of-state officials for the last round of the search. Interim chiefs Jaime Ayala and Kevin Kolbye and deputy police chief Tarrick McGuire will advance to the final round, along with Col. Alexander Jones of Baltimore County Police Department and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Cmdr. Jason Lando.

The city will hold a community forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center, which will also be streamed online and broadcast. Spectators can submit questions before and during the event.

The announcement marks the final weeks of the search to replace Will Johnson, who announced his retirement in late April. The city received 74 applications between June and late August.

The finalists were selected from a group of nine semifinalists following multiple panel interview sessions and rounds of vetting from previous sessions. They also were subject to a community panel featuring city employees, business owners, community groups and faith-based group leaders.

The community forum will be available on the city website, Spectrum Channel 16 and 15.1 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. People can submit questions to https://arlingtontx.gov/askthepolicechief between 8 a.m. Oct. 26 and 5 p.m. Oct. 28, as well as during the event both online and through question forms at the in-person event.