Man reported someone was firing gunshots in Arlington, police say; it was actually him

Items recovered by Arlington police Monday night, including a handgun and more than a pound of marijuana, sit on a table. Officers recovered the items from the car of a man who was arrested after he reported hearing gunshots but later admitted it was him shooting, police said. Courtesy of the Arlington Police Department

A Fort Worth man was arrested in Arlington Monday night after he reported hearing several gunshots but later admitted he was the one who was shooting, according to Arlington police.

Officers recovered a handgun from his car as well as more than one pound of marijuana.

Michael Sengvilay, 33, was charged with discharging a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, police said.

Several officers who were patrolling in the area of the 2500 block of East Arkansas Lane Monday night reported hearing gunshots around 11:30, police said. Moments after that, police said, a man driving a silver Lexus flagged down an off-duty officer who was in a marked patrol vehicle working security at an apartment complex.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The man, Sengvilay, reportedly told the officer someone had been shooting rounds in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store. But when the officer started asking him questions, police said, he acted suspicious.

Officers determined he had actually fired the shots. Sengvilay claimed he fired multiple shots into the air because he thought someone was chasing him, police said.

He was taken into custody.

He was being held Tuesday in Arlington Jail.

Police weren’t immediately able to provide his mugshot.