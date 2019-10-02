Arlington selected as site for National Medal of Honor Museum

National Medal of Honor Museum CEO Joseph Daniels, left, and Arlington Mayor visited recently as the city made its pitch to become the museum’s new location. Special to the Star-Telegram

Arlington has been selected as the site of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

Planned for construction near Arlington’s Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, the museum is scheduled to open in 2024, the foundation announced Wednesday.

“Arlington, Texas is the optimal location to build America’s next national treasure — the National Medal of Honor Museum,” said Joe Daniels, president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, in a written statement. “All of us at the Museum were simply overwhelmed with the enthusiasm, warmth and level of commitment of those involved, who have worked beyond expectation to have the Museum come to Texas. Seventy recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor have lived in the region and nearly 1.8 million veterans and active duty military currently call Texas home. Centuries of American history are filled with examples of selfless heroism and love of country shown by the men and women of this great state. We look forward to partnering with Governor Abbott, Mayor Williams, public and private leaders, and the entire North Texas community as we carry out our important mission - to honor our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients for future generations.”

The museum will be between 120,000 and 150,000 square feet. Once the site is selected, organizers will need to raise $150 million for the building.

In its proposal, Arlington would place the museum in the entertainment district near Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium, on vacant land or parking lots on city-owned property under the control of the Texas Rangers. The city’s propensity for building new attractions such as Globe Life Field, Texas Live! and the Live by Loew’s Hotel inspire confidence the museum project will get completed, said Joe Daniels, CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum.