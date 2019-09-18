Arlington
Bob Woodward, one of the reporters who broke Watergate, is coming to UT Arlington
Bob Woodward, the Washington Post journalist renowned for his part in breaking the Watergate scandal, will visit UT Arlington on Thursday as part of the university’s Maverick Speaker Series.
Woodward will be promoting his new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” and talking about the state of the presidency.
Woodward and Carl Bernstein shook Washington, D.C., in the early 1970s with their Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the Watergate scandal.
The event will be at UTA’s Texas Hall at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available for $5. Students and employees of UTA can get tickets to the event for free.
