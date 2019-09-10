Dallas-based hair and beauty spa that caters to all hair types is coming to Arlington

Complimentary haircuts given to those in need at Salvation Army Volunteer stylists were on hand at The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in Fort Worth to give out free haircuts to anyone in need. The event was sponsored by North Texas Honda Dealers who also had lunch, beanies and gloves to pass out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Volunteer stylists were on hand at The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in Fort Worth to give out free haircuts to anyone in need. The event was sponsored by North Texas Honda Dealers who also had lunch, beanies and gloves to pass out.

Texas native Jessica Tafoya always had trouble finding beauty services that could work with her as Latina woman. So to fix this, she started her own salon and beauty service spa.

The original hair salon Mod Labb and beauty spa Body Labb opened in Oak Cliff, but now Tafoya is bringing a merged Mod + Body Labb to 3001 S. Cooper St. in Arlington that will open later this fall. The location will offer a variety of services for hair, face skin and body. The prices for beauty services range from $20 for hair removal to $150 for makeup. The prices for hair services range from $40 for a trim to $250 for coloring.

Mod + Body Labb bills itself as a place that services all hair types and textures and all skin and face types. The company says it is inclusive and welcoming to all women.

“As a proud woman of color, we come in all shapes, sizes and tones. I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find a salon or beauty professional that understands the complexities of my hair and skin,” Tafoya said in a statement. “I saw this as an opportunity to fill the gap and have created a welcoming environment that redefines the standard of beauty, by celebrating our differences and encouraging women to be unapologetically themselves.”

