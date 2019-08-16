Arlington residents may qualify for rent assistance through Housing Choice Voucher program

Arlington residents who need help paying rent can apply for help from the city and the federal government next week.

Arlington will open applications for the city’s Housing Choice Voucher program at 9 a.m. Aug. 22 and will accept applications through 9 a.m. Aug. 28. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Applications must be submitted online at arlingtonhousing.us. The Arlington public libraries and Arlington Housing Authority will have computers available for applicants to use in submitting their paperwork. Applicants with disabilities can get assistance over the phone at 817-276-6722 during the open enrollment period.

To be eligible, households must make less than 50 percent of the area median income and submit a background check. Criminal backgrounds for anybody in the household over 17 may be reviewed for eligibility. Convicted felons, sex offenders or anyone who has used, sold or made methamphetamines is not eligible.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Applicants must also have an active email account. For more information and to apply, visit arlingtonhousing.us.