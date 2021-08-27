Eighth grader remembered for ‘unforgettable smile’ dies of COVID, Oklahoma school says

Clarence “Tre” Johnson, an Oklahoma City middle schooler, recently died of COVID-19. OKCPS Native American Student Services

With dreams of playing football this fall for his middle school, 13-year-old Clarence Johnson III spent the beginning of the school year hospitalized with COVID-19.

Within a week of his hospitalization, the middle schooler known for his infectious smile and happy personality died after his battle with the virus, according to his Oklahoma school district.

A post by the Oklahoma City Public Schools Native American Student Services said Clarence, who was known as Tre, was loved “for his beautiful soul and unforgettable smile.” He was going to be a student at Mary Golda Ross Middle School this year, The Oklahoman reported.

Tre was among the rising cases of COVID-19 among children throughout the United States. While deaths remain rare, children represent 14.6% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to an Aug. 19 report by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There have been four children who have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since the pandemic began, KOCO reported.

Tre also battled pneumonia during his COVID-19 fight and spent five days on a ventilator, family members told KFOR.

“He was a happy kid, always happy. Always listening to music. He was just so friendly,” his mother, Kendra Johnson, told the TV station.

A woman who taught Tre in fourth grade said she will remember his humor and smile.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

His mother said the family all tested positive for the virus weeks ago and Tre had to be taken to a hospital by an ambulance when he had trouble breathing, according to KOCO.

“He was a pretty big boy and I was scared that if he caught it something like this would happen. You know we did the best we could, you know, trying to lose weight,” she said. “It can happen to anybody, you know, I mean it really can.”

A post from Tre’s parents on GoFundMe said the 13-year-old planned to play football this season and had a love for “music, food, video games, animals, social media, and of course his friends and family.”