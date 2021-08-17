Fort Worth group offering cash incentive to residents getting COVID vaccine

A local nonprofit group is offering $10 for anyone getting vaccinated for COVID-19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenway Church, just north of downtown Fort Worth.

The 6:8 Project, which was created by the Rev. Dana Jones in 2013, aims to “serve neighborhoods and empower communities,” according to its website. The group is based in the Greenway neighborhood.

The group is raffling three $100 VISA cards during its Wednesday vaccine drive. The vaccine drive is a joint effort by Greenway Church, Emmanuel Presbyterian Church of Bedford, and the The 6:8 Project.

“Our goal is to try to get as many people as possible vaccinated,” 6:8 Project volunteer and TCU professor Ken Richardson said. “We hope our incentive idea will work and then possibly be duplicated by others.”

The coronavirus community spread in Tarrant County has been rising since June 19 and is nearing pandemic-level highs set in January.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.