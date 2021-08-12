815 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Tarrant County, public health department reports

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Thursday reported the COVID-19 deaths of three people and 815 new coronavirus cases.
The authorities did not immediately release the cities where the people who died of the virus lived, or their sex, age or whether they had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County has reported 282,806 COVID-19 cases, including 3,692 deaths and an estimated 264,099 recoveries.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 60.31% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51.6% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
The department also reported that 84.85% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.82% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, 64.42% of Texas residents 12 or older had received at least one dose, and 53.86% Texas residents 12 or older had been fully vaccinated, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County Vaccinated
Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data.
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
