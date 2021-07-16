Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports most new COVID-19 cases since early March, 5 more deaths
Tarrant County reported its most new COVID-19 cases since early March and five more deaths on Friday.
The 518 cases reported Friday are the most since 658 were reported on March 3. The county has elevated its community spread level to high.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Haltom City man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, and a Richland Hills woman in her 80s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 265,732 COVID-19 cases, including 3,606 deaths and an estimated 259,194 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 14 to 251. It’s the most reported since 257 on March 16. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and at 6% of the 4,062 occupied beds. The rate of occupied beds with COVID-19 patients increased to 6% on Saturday for the first time since March 24. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 4.20% from 4.04% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 4.20% rate is the highest since 4.25% on March 26.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 85%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 21 to 714. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 90% from 88%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by six to 203. Patients are using 25% of the 804 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 11.86 from 12.04% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate had steadily increased since June 1 until Friday.The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 55.4% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49.2% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 83.03 of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.63% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 59.22% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 51.21%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 16:
- Fort Worth, 1,473
- Arlington, 703
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 77
Grapevine, 74
Rural Tarrant County, 70
Keller, 66
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 38
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 35
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
