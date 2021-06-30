Tarrant County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for third time in past 4 days

Tarrant County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. AP

Tarrant County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

It’s the third time in the past four days the county has reported no COVID-related deaths. The 92 new cases are the most since 125 on Friday.

The county has reported 263,503 COVID-19 cases, including 3,568 deaths and an estimated 257,846 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 20 to 133. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 3% from 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,751 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients remained at 2.26% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 82% from 79%, according to county data. There are 829 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 88% from 84%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 11 to 184. Patients are using 24% of the 775 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 5% in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Saturday, it was last at 5% on May 10. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 53.96% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47.5% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 82.3% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 75.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 57.6% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 49.4%.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 30:

Fort Worth, 1,456

Arlington, 694

Mansfield, 141

North Richland Hills, 123

Bedford, 112

Hurst, 93

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 77

Haltom City, 75

Grapevine, 72

Rural Tarrant County, 69

Keller, 65

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 50

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 39

Richland Hills, 37

Saginaw, 36

Crowley, 33

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Everman, 10

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

