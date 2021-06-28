Get free Six Flag pass and chance to meet first lady and Emmitt Smith at vaccine clinic

People who get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday in Dallas will receive a free pass to Six Flags. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Six Flags will give out 20,000 free passes at pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday and Wednesday in Dallas.

Hours and locations:

2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Emmett J. Conrad High School

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas County College Cedar Valley Campus

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas County College, Brook Haven Campus

First Lady Jill Biden and former Dallas Cowboys and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith will be at Conrad High School on Tuesday.

The free passes and the appearances by the first lady and Smith are part of the White House National Month of Action, which President Joe Biden announced as a way to get as many Americans vaccinated by July Fourth. Both Moderna and Pfizer shots will be available.

“Incentives is one tool in our toolbox when it comes to getting more and more people vaccinated,” said Bechara Choucair, vaccinations coordinator at the White House.

Choucair believes the administration has made tremendous progress. More than 66% of U.S. adults have had at least one shot.

With vaccination rates dwindling across the country, Choucair said it’s more important than ever for Americans to get vaccinated as the Delta variant makes it way through the U.S.

The variant appears to be associated with higher transmissibility and more severe disease, he said.

“The good news about the Delta variant is that the vaccines appear to be very effective in preventing symptomatic disease and preventing hospitalization.”