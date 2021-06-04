All MLB clubs hosting COVID vaccination event with free game tickets. Here are details

All 30 Major League Baseball clubs will host an event in June when unvaccinated people receive a free game ticket if they get a COVID-19 shot at the event. AP

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that all 30 clubs will aid in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic by offering free game tickets to unvaccinated fans who get the shot at a special event called “MLB Vaccinate at the Plate.”

According to a news release, teams will host an event in June during which those who have yet to receive a COVID vaccination will receive a free game ticket if they get the shot at the event.

“Major League Baseball wants to play a role in expanding widespread adoption of the vaccines which have proven to be safe and effective,” Dr. Gary Green, MLB’s medical director, said in the release. “As more people get vaccinated, the rate of infection decreases and more areas of society can safely reopen. We are proud of the efforts MLB clubs are taking to help in this effort.”

Each team will “have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season,” the release states.

MLB has been doing its part in the fight against the deadly virus throughout the 2021 season — the first full season since the pandemic limited baseball to 60 games in 2020.

In May, the New York Mets and New York Yankees gave away tickets to fans who got vaccinated at their stadiums, Sports Illustrated reported.

Some clubs have also been promoting special sections to vaccinated people only, including the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, McClatchy News reported in April.

Ballparks have also been used as mass vaccination spots, administering a “total of more than a million shots,” the release said.